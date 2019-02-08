GEARHART — Relay for Life of Clatsop County is holding an event with pizza and prizes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Gearhart Bowl & Fultano’s Pizza, 3518 Highway 101 N. in Gearhart.
The occasion provides an opportunity to register a team, team members and survivors, get fundraising tips, share ideas about what should be at the relay event, meet other teams and participants and learn more about Relay for Life of Clatsop County. This year’s theme is “Passport to Hope.”
To attend, RSVP to 360-353-0063 or email anna-bennett1@live.com
