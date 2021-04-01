Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds an in-person worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing is practiced, face coverings are required and hand sanitizers are available. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchOn Friday, Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., offers a Good Friday Liturgy at noon both in person and broadcast via Facebook and YouTube.
The Holy Saturday Liturgy of the Day, at 9 a.m., is only being broadcast via Facebook.
There is a single 10 a.m. service Easter Sunday. Reservations are required to attend, and it is being broadcast via Facebook and YouTube. All are invited to bring flowers from their gardens to “Flower the Cross” outside the church.
Strict COVID-19 restrictions are followed for in-person services; all attending must wear a mask.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org; for livestreaming, go to fb.me/Grace Astoria or bit.ly/YTGraceAstoria
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistA Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. Speaker Rev. Kit Ketcham’s topic is “Rise Again, Rise Again: Transformation and Tragedy.” For Zoom information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First LutheranFor service information, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria. To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
For information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria