St. Catherine EpiscopalNEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — All gatherings, including worship service at the church building have been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Calvary EpiscopalSEASIDE — All public worship and other activities at Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, have been discontinued until further notice, due to the coronavirus. Sunday services will be streamed at 9:30 a.m. at calvaryepiscopalseaside.org. For information, call the church at 503-738-5773.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church offers all Holy Week worship services online via Zoom, which can be accessed at graceastoria.org and at fb.me/GraceAstoria
Holy Week begins on Sunday, which is Palm Sunday, with the Liturgy of the Palms, streaming live at 10 a.m. Parishioners can virtually take part in the readings.
A Tenebrae service takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Maundy Thursday liturgy is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Good Friday, April 10, often includes a Stations of the Cross walk. This is already recorded, and can be found on the website and the Facebook page. The Good Friday liturgy streams live at 7 p.m.
The Grace Hunger Ministries, the food pantry and community dinners, will not be available until further notice, when everyone’s safety can be ensured.
For information, go to graceastoria.org
