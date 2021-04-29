Astoria Christian Church
For service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds an in-person worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing is practiced, face coverings are required and hand sanitizers are available. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist Church
For livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal Church
For updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria
National Day of Prayer
A gathering for the annual National Day of Prayer takes place at 6:30 p.m. May 6 on the Clatsop County Courthouse steps, 749 Commercial St.
In case of rain, the location is Calvary Assembly of God, 1365 S. Main Ave. in Warrenton.
For information, call Coral Rose Shipley at 571-330-2335.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
A Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. For Zoom information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First Lutheran
For service information, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria. To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian Church
WARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church
St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., is holding Holy Friday Matins from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
On Holy Saturday, Vespers and Liturgy are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Reading of the Acts of the Apostles is from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Midnight Office is from 8:30 to 9 p.m.; and Paschal Matins are from 9 to 10 p.m.
Pascha is on Sunday, with Divine Liturgy from 9 to 11 a.m.; potluck outside, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Agape Service from 1 to 2 p.m.
For questions, contact Rev. Kevin Lien at 503-467-8360.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
For information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria