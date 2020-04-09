Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church offers worship services online, which can be accessed at graceastoria.org and at fb.me/GraceAstoria
On Friday, the Stations of the Cross walk is already recorded, and can be found on the website and the Facebook page. The Good Friday liturgy is available at 7 p.m.
On Holy Saturday, the liturgy of the day is available at 9 a.m.
The Easter service is available at 10 a.m. Sunday. The bells of Grace Church, one of which is over 100 years old, are being rung at 9 a.m. to join other churches in Astoria.
Current information and latest updates can be found on Grace Church’s website.
First LutheranFirst Lutheran Church worship services, meditations and music are streaming on Facebook at bit.ly/FLAstoria or from the church’s website, astoriafirstlutheran.com
The Oregon Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is hosting a 10 a.m. Easter service on Sunday, which can be accessed at oregonsynod.org or fb.me/oregonsynod
