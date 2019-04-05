Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
A Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service is not defined by any particular belief system, and is especially intended for the “spiritual but not religious,” as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine Episcopal
NEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a Labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is always held the second Friday of the month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Pioneer Presbyterian
WARRENTON — All are welcome to join in building the daffodil cross at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 3324 Patriot Way. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.
Grace Episcopal
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., holds a single 10 a.m. service Sunday.
The Lenten Labyrinth Walk is available from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. A labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m., upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the circle.
A Lenten Taizé for Healing Service is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesday. All are welcome.
On Fridays during Lent, contemplative music for listening and/or walking the Stations of the Cross is offered between 12:15 and 1 pm. The soloist on April 12 is Shelley Loring, playing the flute.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Ken Tipps as its guest speaker at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “A Message from Daniel the Prophet” based on Daniel 1:1-7. All are welcome.
For information, call 503-791-3235.
St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Mission
St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Mission holds services this weekend at 820 Alameda Ave.
Great Vespers is at 5 p.m. Saturday; on Sunday, Matins are at 8:30 a.m. and Divine Liturgy begins at 10 a.m. Rev. Father Lien, priest-in-charge, is officiating. He will hear confessions Saturday evening by appointment before Vespers, and on Sunday during Matins.
“Angels Watching Over Me” is the message presented by John Silvestri, retired pastor, and his wife, Anita, from Vancouver, Washington, at the 11 a.m. church service Saturday at the Seaside Seventh-day Adventist church, 1450 N. Roosevelt Ave.
Sabbath School begins at 9:30 a.m., and the Bible study is “The Rhythms of Life.”
For information call Bill Smith, pastor, at 503-409-6908.
