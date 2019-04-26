Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts its seventh annual After Easter Community Sing-along from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ben Headrick and Steve Hanley of the Oregon City Church of Christ lead this year’s a cappella singing. All faiths and denominations are welcome to join in.
Refreshments will be served. For information, call 503-791-3235.
Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church of Astoria, 1076 Franklin Ave. Enter on 11th Street. The topic is “Blocking the Answer to Prayer.”
This service is not defined by any particular belief system, and is especially intended for the “spiritual but not religious,” as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition.
For information, go to cgifellowship.org
Grace Episcopal
There is a single 10 a.m. service on Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., followed by an art reception featuring work by Kim Hale. This exhibit hangs in the Parish Hall, and can be seen weekday mornings through June 1.
The church has issued a call for art for the annual Jean Barney Art show, “This Fragile Earth, Our Island Home.” The submission date is May 31. Forms are available at the church and at art galleries.
This is Hunger Awareness Sunday, with an ingathering for Grace’s food ministries. Especially requested are tuna, chili, canned corn and fruit, sliced bread, small bottles of oil and large paper bags.
A community dinner is being held in the Parish Hall at 4 p.m. The public is welcome. For information, call 503-325-4691.
