Communities in Partnership
SEASIDE — Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Riley’s Restaurant, 1104 S. Holladay Drive, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
First Lutheran
At First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., the Sunday services of Holy Communion are at their regular times, 8:30 and 11 a.m., preceded by a palm processional at 8:25 and 10:55 a.m.
On Thursday, Maundy Thursday, Holy Communion is at 7 p.m. The service concludes with the stripping of the altar in preparation for Good Friday.
On April 19, Good Friday, there is a Tenebrae Service of Darkness at 7 p.m.
Passion Play
The Hermitage Players present “The Astoria Passion Proclamation: The Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Rev. David Janes, a retired priest, has produced passion plays annually since he was in seminary. Passion plays have been staged in various forms for at least 700 years, and in countries as disparate as Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
“This is the third year,” Janes says, “that the Performing Arts Center has asked us to present the production in their theater.”
For information, call David Janes at 503-741-1898.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. This Sunday, Rev. Sarah Schurr of the Congregational Life staff, Pacific Western Region of the Unitarian Universalist Association, is the speaker. Her topic is “Change, and what it means to the congregation.” All are welcome.
After the service, the monthly potluck lunch is being held at the Astoria Masonic Temple, 1572 Franklin Ave.
Grace Episcopal
Holy Week begins with a single Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave. The palms and crosses are blessed before the procession, outside as weather allows, and parishioners take part in the reading of the Gospel story from Luke.
Anyone interested in learning how to fold palm fronds into palm crosses is welcome to come at 10 a.m. Saturday. Also on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, the church building and grounds will be cleaned in preparation for Easter.
Holy Wednesday is celebrated with a Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m. April 17.
The Maundy Thursday service is at 7 p.m.
On Good Friday, April 19, the Stations of the Cross Liturgy and Procession begins at 12:10 p.m., with musical accompaniment by Vincent Centeno. The service includes the Liturgy with a Shadow Play presented by the youth of Grace, which begins at 8 p.m.
The Holy Saturday Liturgy of the Word is read at noon April 20.
For information, call 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Bethany Free Lutheran
Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., holds a Maundy Thursday Communion Service 7 p.m. Thursday. The service includes congregational singing and music. The public is welcome.
North Coast Ministerial Association
The North Coast Ministerial Association hosts a Good Friday gathering at noon April 19 for about a half hour at the Maritime Memorial Park under the Astoria Bridge.
