Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Seaside Community Eckankar HU Sing takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. Regardless of one’s beliefs or religion, anyone can sing HU (pronounced hue), an ancient name for God; it is for the spiritual upliftment of those who come, and is not directed to any other purpose. For information, call Seann Valen at 503-717-5485, email axcess49@gmail.com or go to eckankar.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Astoria First Assembly of God
Astoria First Assembly of God Church, 1775 Seventh St., is holding a Community Easter Breakfast from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Sunday. There is no cost for this event.
For information, call 503-325-7331.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
Good Friday Service begins at 7 tonight at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave.
On Saturday, the Easter Vigil at St. Mary’s is at 8:30 p.m. The Saturday 4 p.m. Vigil Mass in Hammond is canceled.
On Easter Sunday, Masses are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., and a 1 p.m. (bilingual). There is also a 6:30 a.m. Mass at St. Francis de Sales Mission, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond.
An Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the junior and senior high school Youth Group, is at noon Sunday. Ages 2 to 6 meet at the grotto, on the west side of church, and ages 7 to 11 meet at the park across from the school. If it is raining, meet in the auditorium.
High school senior scholarship applications are available to any senior who plans to attend college or a trade school next year. The Catholic Daughters sponsor a yearly scholarship, the Anita Fennel Fund. Applications are now available in the Parish office and need to be returned by April 23. For questions, call Barbara Gaidosh at 503-793-6613.
Grace Episcopal
Today, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., a Stations of the Cross Walk is at 12:10 p.m., with music provided by Vincent Centeno. The Youth Group presents a Good Friday Shadow Play at 8 p.m.
The Holy Saturday Liturgy is at noon; this is the only day in the church year on which communion may not be offered. Holy Saturday ends at sundown.
On Sunday, Easter Day, there is a single 10 a.m. service, the 133rd Easter Sunday in this church building. A special cross will be out for children to flower with blooms brought from home gardens. Those attending are urged to bring bells to ring during the services. Following the service, there is a Hot Cross Bun Social and an Easter egg hunt.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Bethany Free Lutheran
Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., celebrates Easter with various activities. At 9 a.m., breakfast is served by the men of the congregation. A special Sunday school family time begins at 9:45 a.m., including music, an object lesson, an activity and an egg hunt. The worship service is at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to all of the events.
North Coast Ministerial Association
A Community Easter Sunrise Service takes place at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Astoria Column. All are welcome to gather together for a simple time of prayer. This event is organized by area congregations and pastors.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. This Sunday, Rev. Kit Ketcham speaks about “Easter through a UU Lens: The Search for Truth.” All are welcome.
Saint Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Mission
Saint Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Mission holds Palm Sunday services this weekend at 820 Alameda Ave. Great Vespers is at 5 p.m. Saturday. Matins are at 8:30 a.m. Sunday; Divine Liturgy is at 10 a.m. Rev. Kevin Lien, priest-in-charge, leads the services. All are welcome. A potluck follows the blessing of the palms.
Parking is available across the street at Gray Elementary School in the fenced area. Parking below the church is reserved for those with disabilities.
Astoria Christian
Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave., is having a rededication ceremony of its newly remodeled sanctuary at 10:50 a.m. Easter Sunday. The public is welcome. The speaker is Keith Ham, who serves as a missionary with Mission of Hope International in Nairobi, Kenya.
First Baptist
First Baptist Church of Astoria is joining with congregations from Astoria for a 30-minute sunrise service at the Astoria Column beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday.
First Baptist hosts its annual Community Easter Breakfast at the church, 349 Seventh St., from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. An Easter worship service begins at 10:45 a.m.
All are welcome, and child care is provided. For information, call 503-325-1761.
