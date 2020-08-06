Astoria Christian Church

For service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com

Astoria First United Methodist

Astoria First United Methodist Church is offering worship services via Zoom every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. For those interested in attending the online service, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org to receive a Zoom invitation. For service information and updates call 503-325-5454.

Grace Episcopal Church

For updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria

St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish

For information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria

 

 

 

