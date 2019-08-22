Grace Episcopal
Sunday is Hunger Awareness Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., with an ingathering at the 10 a.m. service for the Hunger Ministries at the church. Both monetary and nonperishable food items are requested. Canned tuna and corn are especially needed.
Following the service is a reception for the new art exhibit in the Parish Hall, featuring work by Brad Gibson, which hangs until Sept. 27, and can be viewed on Sundays and weekday mornings.
The monthly Community Dinner is served at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall, free of charge. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up and at 5 p.m. to clean up.
For information, call 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
