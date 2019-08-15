Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., holds its annual Rummage Sale from noon to 5 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Prices are by donation, except for the Treasure Table, with items free from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The proceeds from this sale support a variety of projects, including food pantry supplies, and outreach in the community and the world.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Astoria First Assembly of God
Astoria First Assembly of God, 1775 Seventh St., is holding an open house at 10 a.m. Monday for Mothers of Pre-Schoolers (MOPS). There is no cost for this event.
A free SonRise National Park Vacation Bible School is being held from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 24 for children ages 3 to 10. For information, call the church at 503-325-7331.
Astoria Christian Church
Astoria Christian Church is holding a 100-year anniversary celebration on Sunday at the church, 1151 Harrison Ave. The day starts with a time of refreshments at 10 a.m., and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Three past ministers, Everett Payton, Dave Drullinger and Frank Loyd, are speaking about their time serving as pastors in Astoria. A luncheon follows the service.
On Oct. 27, 1919, the First Church of Christ of Astoria was incorporated. Through the decades the name changed several times before becoming Astoria Christian Church. The church’s current location has been occupied since 1947. This year the sanctuary and foyer were remodeled in order to prepare for this anniversary celebration.
Part of the church’s service to the community is providing weekend lunches for the students of the alternative high school at the Gray School campus, participating in the Baby Bottle Fundraiser for Coast Pregnancy Clinic and raising money for the local food bank.
For information, call the church at 503-325-2591.
Seaside Seventh-day Adventist Church
SEASIDE — The Seaside Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1450 N. Roosevelt Drive, welcomes the founders of Canvasback Missions, Jamie and Jacque Spence, at 10:45 a.m. Saturday for a presentation, “Canvasback Missions Today.” All are welcome.
Sabbath School begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
For information, call Bill Smith, pastor, at 503-409-6908.
