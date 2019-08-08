Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is always held the second Friday of the month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Hope Recovery Church
SEASIDE — The pilot worship service for Hope Gathering of Christ’s Recovery Church launches at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Table Church, 852 Broadway.
Lead pastor Rev. Glen Maiden is starting this new church to connect with recovering people from all walks of life. Sam Hughes is leading worship for the new church meetings; regular Friday night services begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Maiden graduated with honors from Asbury University in Bible and biblical languages. He earned his master’s degree from Grand Rapids Theological Seminary in New Testament and Christian education.
His doctorate is in the theology and neuroscience of addiction from Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan. Maiden has certifications in sex addiction therapy, financial disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder treatment and mental health, and is currently in Ph.D. studies in clinical sexology.
Hughes graduated from Dominion College and has a master’s level coursework of study called “Convergence” at Western Seminary in Portland. “My family and I came to the North Coast to plant churches,” he said. “We have finally achieved that vision with Hope Recovery Church.”
For information, call Rev. Maiden at 503-440-5532.
Chor Anno performs at First Presbyterian Church
Chor Anno, a choir comprised of Pacific Northwest high school and college choir directors, has chosen Astoria this year for its annual performance. The group is being hosted by the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave., and their concerts are being held on Sunday: at 10 a.m., during the worship service, and at 1 p.m. for the neighborhood and community.
There is no cost for admission, and all are welcome. For information, call the church at 503-325-1702.
