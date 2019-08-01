Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
A Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is held on the first Sunday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service is not defined by any particular belief system, and is especially intended for the “spiritual but not religious,” as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine Episcopal
NEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a Labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Roar Vacation Bible School
WARRENTON — The Christian Church of Warrenton, 1376 S.E. Anchor Ave., is holding “Roar Vacation Bible School: Life is wild, God is good,” for children age 3 (and toilet trained) to those entering sixth grade, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12 to 16.
Kids participate in Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, have treats, experience Wild Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies and test out gizmos they’ll take home and play with.
Each day concludes with a Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily at 8:15 p.m.
For more information, or to register, call 503-861-1714.
