Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
First Baptist Church of AstoriaA Christmas Eve service takes place tonight at 6 p.m. at the church, 349 Seventh St., and is also being live-streamed at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist.
The Rev. Steve Bils is the guest speaker on Sunday; he and his wife, Trudi, are leading the service, which is at 10:45 a.m. Bils is the executive minister for the American Baptist Churches of the Central Pacific Coast.
Due to the coronavirus, face coverings and social distancing are required at all services. For information, call the church at 503-325-1761.
Grace Episcopal ChurchGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., presents a Christmas Eve concert today at 4 p.m. featuring singers Jocelyn Claire Thomas (soprano) and Zachary Lenox (baritone) from the Ping and Woof Opera Company, along with the church’s music director, Vincent Centeno, on the organ and piano.
They will sing and play various Christmas hymns during the Christmas Eve service, which follows. Because of coronavirus restrictions, there is no hymn singing during service. Space is limited, and masks must be worn. The two events will also be online and recorded, both on Facebook at fb.me/Grace Astoria and on YouTube.
For information or to RSVP, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Peace-First LutheranFor service information at the newly merged congregations of Peace Lutheran and First Lutheran churches, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria
To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office at 503-325-6252 and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria
Commented