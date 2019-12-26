Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The speaker is Kari Gottfried, whose topic is “How to Jump-start Your Spiritual Life.” Gottfried is a lifelong UU from Corvallis, currently studying religion and political science at Wellesley College.
A social time after the service is in the “green room” downstairs. Religious education for children is available during the service.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church celebrates the First Sunday after Christmas at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, providing another chance to sing Christmas carols. Those attending are asked to bring cookies to share during coffee hour following the service.
The Grace Labyrinth will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a brief orientation is available upon request on Wednesday, New Year’s Day. Live music is being provided by Jennifer Goodenberger, Shelley Loring and Ray Utterback. In addition, the church worship space is open for prayers and meditation.
There is an opportunity, through Jan. 12, to bring gifts for those in need. New items such as underwear, socks, gloves and scarves will be donated to the Warming Center in Astoria.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
