Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The program is “Music of the Season.” Barbara Bate accompanies the fellowship for a songfest of seasonal music, both Christmas and Hanukkah.
Religious education for children is available during the service; a social time follows in the “green room” downstairs.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., presents its annual Festival of Lessons & Carols at 4 p.m. Saturday. A Wassail Reception follows.
The Fourth Sunday of Advent is celebrated at the 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service on Sunday with the lighting of the fourth, and last, candle of the Advent wreath.
There are two Christmas Eve services on Tuesday. The family service is at 4:30 p.m., with familiar carols and the Holy Eucharist. The second service is preceded by a time of carol singing with the choir at 10:30 p.m.; the midnight service begins at 11 p.m., and also features the choir and the Holy Eucharist.
On Wednesday, Christmas Day, a Holy Eucharist service takes place at 10 a.m.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Calvary EpiscopalSEASIDE — On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive in Seaside, is holding carol singing at 8:30 p.m, followed by the Holy Eucharist at 9 p.m.
On Wednesday, Christmas morning, the Holy Eucharist is at 10 a.m.
A Vigil Mass takes place at 5 p.m. Dec. 28.
On Dec. 29 there is no service at Calvary at 10 a.m. Instead, Cavalry joins Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, for a carol sing and the Holy Eucharist.
The usual midweek Holy Eucharist service is canceled on Jan. 1.
Bethany Free LutheranBethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., presents a live nativity scene in the church overflow parking lot from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, featuring people in costumes, animals and the telling of the Christmas story. The scene repeats a number of times throughout the two hours.
On Tuesday, there is a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 10 p.m.; there is a Christmas Day worship service at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Both services include music and singing Christmas carols. The public is welcome to all activities.
