Crossroads CommunitySVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Community HU singSEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Grace EpiscopalThe “Greening” of Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, following a tradition of hanging cedar boughs which began in 1886.
Grace celebrates the Third Sunday of Advent at the 10 a.m. Sunday Holy Eucharist service, when the third candle of the Advent wreath will be lit.
A “Bread & Bible with Betty+” takes place at noon Thursday. Bring a lunch and discuss the different birth narratives in the Bible, led by the Rev. Betty McWhorter.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.