Our Saviour’s LutheranSEASIDE — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring crafts, Scandinavian treats, cookies, pies, candy and a quilt raffle. At the kids’ bazaar, all items are 50 cents. Lunch, featuring soup, bread, pie and coffee is also available. For information, call the church at 503-738-6791.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., is offering an Advent Retreat from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, led by the Rev. Betty McWhorter, interim rector at Grace. The focus is “Angels: Messengers of God.” All are welcome.
The Second Sunday of Advent is celebrated at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, after which the Rev. Neysa Ellgren Shepley of the Diocese of Oregon visits with the congregation.
There is a Taizé Prayer & Song service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This ecumenical musical service is accompanied by Jennifer Goodenberger (piano), Shelley Loring (flute), Erik Utterback (cello) and the Taizé choir.
For information, call 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
