Anchor Baptist ChurchThe congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchOpen for worship on Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 1076 Franklin Ave. Masks are required. For livestream service information, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Bethany Free Lutheran ChurchOn Sundays at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., and the service is at 11 a.m. “Glad Tidings” is at 8:40 a.m. on KAST 1370 AM.
On Mondays, confirmation is at 6 p.m.; Brown Bags is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and the Bethany Sewing Mission is at 10 a.m. Thursdays. The Women’s Missionary Federation meets at 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
For information, go to bethanyfree.com or call 503-325-2925.
Common Ground Interspiritual FellowshipCommon Ground Interspiritual Fellowship holds a service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, via Zoom, which is open to all belief systems, including the spiritual but not religious. For information, go to cgifellowship.org. For the Zoom link, email info@cgifellowship.org
First Church of Christ, ScientistSunday morning services and Sunday school at the Christian Science Church, 632 11th St., are held at 10 a.m.; enter on 11th Street.
Wednesday evening testimony meetings are at 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend by phone can get details by calling 971-320-0294.
The Reading Room hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, except holidays; enter on Franklin Avenue.
Grace Episcopal ChurchGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., holds Sunday services at 8 and 10 a.m. The later service is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Morning prayer services are daily at 8 a.m., and an evening prayer service is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, also livestreamed. Masks are required, and air machines are in use.
The food pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Church office hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For information, go to graceastoria.org, call 503-325-5107 or email graceastoria4691@gmail.com
Olney Community ChurchThe non-denominational Olney Community Church, 89351 Oregon Highway 202, meets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for breakfast. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., and the worship service is at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
A Wednesday prayer meeting is at 2 p.m. For information, call the church at 503-325-3394, or Ed Hortsch, pastor, at 503-791-4475.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship now meets in person at noon Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave. The sanctuary entrance is on 11th Street between Grand and Harrison avenues. The service is also held via Zoom; for information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First LutheranPeace First Lutheran Church holds Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 725 33rd St. The 8:30 a.m. service is also streamed live at bit.ly/3rckrMd
Wednesday Bible Study is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., with noon-time prayers following the first session, at 565 12th St. For Bible Study Zoom links, email the church office.
Church office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 503-325-6252, email office@peacefirstlutheran.com or go to peacefirstlutheran.com
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendon the Navigator Orthodox ChurchSt. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., holds Catechism at 3:30 p.m. Saturday; Great Vespers is at 5 p.m. A light potluck follows.
On Sunday, Matins are at 8:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy is at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck meal.
Masks must be worn at all times unless there is a medical reason. For questions, contact Rev. Sergey Kakorin at 360-904-7794 or go to orthodoxastoria.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria