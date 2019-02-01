Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
A Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is held on the first Sunday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service is not defined by any particular belief system, and is especially intended for the “spiritual but not religious,” as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine Episcopal
NEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is held the second Friday of each month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
St. Brendan the Navigator
St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church holds services this weekend at 820 Alameda Ave.
Great Vespers begins at 5 p.m. Saturday. The youth group of the Orthodox Church of Annunciation in Milwaukie is visiting for the weekend. A meal follows the service, during which Deacon Cuthbert and Matushka Martina share their journey to Ireland, where they visited the St. Brendan Monastery.
Matins begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and Divine Liturgy begins at 10 a.m., with Kevin Lien, priest in charge. All are welcome.
For information, call 503-791-0993.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
The Knights of Columbus present the Marian Prayer Program with the Icon of Our Lady, Help of Persecuted Christians, beginning at 4:30 p.m. today at the St. Francis de Sales Mission, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond. The Icon remains through the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Icon of Our Lady processes at the 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave., with the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard. It remains there until Feb. 9.
Sunday, after the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Masses, the Knights of Columbus provide a breakfast with pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee in the St. Mary, Star of the Sea School auditorium, 1411 Grand Ave.
Also on Sunday, sign-up tables are in the vestibule for volunteers to be lectors, eucharist ministers, ushers and greeters. Training is available. Or, if interested, contact Teela Evans at teelaevans1@gmail.com, or call 503-325-3671.
Adult Fundamentals of the Catholic Faith Review is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the St. Mary, Star of the Sea classroom.
The Mission Church and Parish this week is for all the parish community. For information call Ray Prom at 503-440-2382 or the parish office at 503-325-3671.
The Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Star of the Sea School auditorium. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children younger than 10, or $30 per family.
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Panty is located behind St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church on 15th Street. It is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. For questions, call 503-325-2007.
Astoria First Assembly of God
Astoria First Assembly of God, 1775 Seventh St., welcomes Stephen Battista, and his wife, Mary Jane, as the new pastoral team, starting on Sunday. The congregation looks forward to their leadership and vision for the church and the Astoria community.
All are welcome to attend a service to meet and get to know the Battistas.
On Sundays, Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., followed by worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Grace Episcopal
The Labyrinth at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., is available for walking from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. A labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m., upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
Grace Church is holding an art, book and media sale, “Books & Brownies & Browsing,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9. Art work (no family photos) and books of all kinds will be available, and donations are needed and welcomed (no encyclopedias, condensed or VHS tapes) and can be dropped off any morning, starting on Monday.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
