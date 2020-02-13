Crossroads CommunitySVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Community HU singSEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The speaker is Sarah Loose from the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice. Childcare is available during the service; a time for socializing follows the service.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., is holding its annual Books & Brownies & Browsing sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Bethany Free LutheranBethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., is having a pie social at 6 p.m. Sunday, which also features the church pastor, Craig Johnson, showing pictures and sharing about recent trips to Israel and India. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.