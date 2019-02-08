Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. On Sunday, Rev. Kit Ketcham’s topic is “Listening Deeply With Love.”
Religious education for the children follows the “Moment with the Children” near the beginning of the service. After the service, the monthly potluck lunch is held at the Astoria Masonic Temple, 1572 Franklin Ave. All are welcome.
Grace Episcopal
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., is holding a “Books & Brownies & Browsing” sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday. Books of all kinds are available, as well as CDs, DVDs and art.
A soup-supper meal is offered at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall, free of charge. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up or 5 p.m. to help clean up.
The Youth Group meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Youth in grades six and above are invited.
A Taizé Prayer & Song service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The service consists of simple repeated chants, periods of silence, prayers individual and communal, and the lighting of candles. All are welcome.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts guest speaker Don Hindsley at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “Muddy Shoes,” taken from Hebrews 12:1-2.
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
Bethany Free Lutheran
Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., hosts a movie night at 6 p.m. Sunday. There is no cost for this event, and free popcorn will be served. The public is welcome. For information, call 503-325-2925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.