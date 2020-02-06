Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The speaker is Seth Tichenor. Childcare is available during the service.
There is a potluck lunch at the Astoria Masonic Lodge, 1572 Franklin Ave., following the service.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., offers a soup-supper meal at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall, free of charge. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up or 5 p.m. to help clean up.
Grace Church is offering a Taizé Prayer & Song service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the theme of “Peace.” The service consists of simple repeated chants, periods of silence, prayers and the lighting of candles, and is accompanied by Jennifer Goodenberger (piano), Shelley Loring (flute) and Erik Utterback (cello). All are welcome.
The church holds its annual Books & Brownies & Browsing sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Feb. 14 and 15. Donations of books of all kinds, as well as CDs and DVDs, can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691, or go to graceastoria.org
Astoria Church of ChristThe Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Don Hindsley as its guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “Believe and Speak,” based on Second Corinthians 4:13-14.
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
