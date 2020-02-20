First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave., is holding Ash Wednesday prayer, meditation and ashes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For information, call the church office at 503-325-5454.
Baha’is of Seaside
SEASIDE — The Baha’is of Seaside are offering a free concert featuring Henri Cross at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Mary Blake Playhouse, 1215 Avenue A in Seaside. The concert is followed by light refreshments. All ages are welcome.
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Don Hindsley as guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “Believe and Act,” based on 1 John 2:3. A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
Calvary Episcopal
SEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, offers an Ash Wednesday service of the Holy Eucharist with the imposition of ashes at noon Wednesday.
The service is sponsored jointly by Calvary Episcopal Church, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and Seaside United Methodist Church. The public is welcome.
First Baptist
First Baptist Church of Astoria, 349 Seventh St., is hosting a movie night at 6 p.m. Friday. There is no cost for this event. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Baha’is of Astoria
In celebration of Black History Month, the Baha’is of Astoria are showing a documentary, “An American Story: Race Amity and the Other Tradition,” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Room 219, Columbia Hall, at Clatsop Community College.
The film is followed by a panel discussion and light refreshments. There is no cost for this event, and all are welcome to attend.
Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church announces Ash Wednesday worship on Wednesday with Imposition of Ashes at noon at Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St., and at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., as a combined Evangelical Lutheran Church in America community event to mark the beginning of the 40-day season of Lent.
On Wednesdays, beginning March 4 and ending April 8 in Holy Week, there are special worship and fellowship opportunities for the community.
Midweek Lenten worship at Peace Lutheran Church begins at noon March 4 with “Have a Little Faith,” reflecting on the video sermonettes of Rev. Nadia Bolz-Weber.
For information, call Peace Lutheran Church at 503-325-3871.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave. holds its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Parish Hall. The meal includes ham and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Donations will be accepted for outreach projects. Palms from last year’s Palm Sunday will be burned following the meal for use on Ash Wednesday.
Grace Church is open from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for prayers and an opportunity to receive the Imposition of Ashes, which is also available at 7 p.m., with Holy Eucharist and music.
A special Ash Wednesday labyrinth is available between 1 and 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
