Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. On Sunday, Rev. Amy Beltaine speaks about some of the theologies, traditions and histories that fall within the “Earth-Centered” label. All are welcome.
Grace Episcopal
Sunday is Hunger Awareness Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., with an ingathering at both the 8 and 10 a.m. services for the Hunger Ministries at the church. Both monetary and nonperishable food items are requested. Canned corn and chili are especially needed.
Following the second service, there is a reception for new art work by Sandi Kelley. It will hang in the Parish Hall through March, and can be viewed weekday mornings.
The monthly Community Dinner is served at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall, free of charge. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up and at 5 p.m. to clean up.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Ken Tipps as its guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “Out of the Windstorm,” based on Ezekiel 1:1-4.
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
A Mardi Gras Celebration on Fat Tuesday, March 5, is being held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in the Star of the Sea School auditorium/gym, 1411 Grand Ave.
Come dressed in costume to participate in karaoke, a silent auction, dancing, children’s games and the pre-Lent potluck (meaty entrees get free admission). There is a suggested donation of $25 per family or $10 per adult; all proceeds fund religious education programs.
Prizes are being given to Best Costume (child, adult and family categories) and Best Entree (food categories). There are treats for karaoke singers and children’s games.
To participate or donate auction items or prizes, contact the parish office at 503-325-3671.
A presentation on how to use the formed.org app is after morning Masses on Sunday in the St. Benedict Room. The app can be used on mobile devices as well as PCs to learn more about the Catholic faith. These online resources will be used to examine the Creed, and to continue the series through Lent.
