Common Ground Interspiritual FellowshipA Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is being held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service, not defined by any particular belief system, is intended for the spiritual but not religious, as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine EpiscopalNEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
St. Mary, Star of the SeaSt. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave., presents Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers at 7 p.m. Tuesday. His topic is “The Real Presence of Jesus’ Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity in the Eucharist.”
Burke-Sivers is a speaker, evangelist, radio host and author. He is a graduate of the University of Norte Dame and a Benedictine oblate of Mount Angel Abbey in Saint Benedict.
The talk is appropriate for all faiths and family members, and lasts until approximately 8:30 p.m., including a question and answer session. A free-will offering is being taken at this event.
For information, contact Toni Mitchum at 503 325-3671.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The speaker is Karen Beck of the American Association of University Women; her topic is the Women Interested in Going to School program.
Child care is available during the service; there is coffee after the service.
Grace Episcopal“Fridays in Lent,” a weekly music series for contemplative listening and/or walking the Stations of the Cross, is from 12:10 to 1 p.m. Friday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., with Laurie Drage (piano and voice) and Phyllis Taylor (cello). All are welcome to stay as little or as long as they wish.
The Rt. Rev. Michael Joseph Hanley, Tenth Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon, presides at the 10 a.m. Sunday service as chief priest and pastor; the service includes the confirmation of three young parish candidates. The bishop will visit with the congregation following the service, and be available for questions.
The First Sunday Labyrinth Walk takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. A labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m., upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Calvary EpiscopalSEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, presents “Moments for Meditation,” half-hour offerings of music from noon to 12:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent that provide an opportunity to take time for personal meditation and reflection. This Friday’s artist is Susan Buehler (organ selections). The public is welcome; there is no charge.
First LutheranLenten services for First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., are every Wednesday until April 8, starting with a soup supper at 6 p.m., and followed by evening prayer at 7 p.m.
Eastern OrthodoxSt. Brendan the Navigator Eastern Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., is holding services on Saturday and Sunday.
Catechism is at 4 p.m. Saturday, and is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Eastern Orthodox faith. Vespers begin at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Rev. Kevin Lien leads the congregation through Matins beginning at 8:30 a.m. A baptism commences at 9 a.m., with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. A potluck follows the service in the Parish Hall. All are welcome.
For questions, contact Rev. Kevin Lien at 503-467-8360.
