Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Seaside Community Eckankar HU Sing takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. Regardless of one’s beliefs or religion, anyone can sing HU (pronounced hue), an ancient name for God; it is for the spiritual upliftment of those who come, and is not directed to any other purpose. For information, call Seann Valen at 503-717-5485, email axcess49@gmail.com or go to eckankar.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Communities in Partnership
SEASIDE — Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Riley’s Restaurant, 1104 S. Holladay Drive, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
Sunday is Mass Ministers Recruitment, which is held after the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Masses at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave. The parish seeks lectors, Eucharist ministers, greeters and ushers. Training is provided. For questions, email Teela Evans at teelaevans1@gmail.com, or call the Parish Office at 503-325-3671.
Faith Formation is on Sundays. Catechism classes are from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Confirmation Class is at 5 p.m., and Youth Ministry is at 6 p.m.
The Parish office is closed Monday for Presidents’ Day. Daily Mass is canceled Tuesday to Feb. 26 at St.Mary, Star of the Sea.
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. For information, call 503 325-2007.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. On Sunday, Rev. Candace Frawley, chaplain at Seaside Providence and United Church of Christ minister, speaks about her experiences as a hospital and hospice chaplain. All are welcome.
