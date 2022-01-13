Anchor Baptist Church
The congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian Church
For service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist Church
Open for worship on Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 1076 Franklin Ave. Masks are required. For livestream service information, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship holds a service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, via Zoom, which is open to all belief systems, including the spiritual but not religious. For information, go to cgifellowship.org. For the Zoom link, email info@cgifellowship.org
First Church of Christ, Scientist
Sunday morning services and Sunday school at the Christian Science Church, 632 11th St., are held at 10 a.m.; enter on 11th Street.
Wednesday evening testimony meetings are at 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend by phone can get details by calling 971-320-0294.
The Reading Room hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, except holidays; enter on Franklin Avenue.
Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., holds Sunday services at 8 and 10 a.m. The later service is also live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Morning prayer services are daily at 8 a.m., and an evening prayer service is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, also live streamed. Masks are required, and air machines are in use.
The food pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Church office hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For information, go to graceastoria.org, call 503-325-5107 or email graceastoria4691@gmail.com
Olney Community Church
The non-denominational Olney Community Church, 89351 Oregon Highway 202, meets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for breakfast. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., and the worship service is at 11 a.m. All are welcome. A Wednesday prayer meeting is at 3 p.m. For information, call the church at 503-325-3394, or Ed Hortsch, pastor, at 503-791-4475.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
The Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship now meets in person at noon Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave. The sanctuary entrance is on 11th Street between Grand and Harrison avenues. The service is also held via Zoom; for information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First Lutheran
Peace First Lutheran Church holds Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 725 33rd St. The 8:30 a.m. service is also streamed live at bit.ly/3rckrMd
Wednesday Bible Study is at 10:30 a.m., with noon-time prayers following, at 565 12th St.
Church office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 503-325-6252, email office@peacefirstlutheran.com or go to peacefirstlutheran.com
Pioneer Presbyterian Church
WARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
For information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria