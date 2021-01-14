Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchFor updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria
Lighthouse Christian ChurchWARRENTON —Manna House, the food bank at Lighthouse Christian Church, is open Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., at 88786 Dellmoor Loop. Everyone is welcome.
For information, email lccoffice33@gmail.com, call 503-738-5182 or go to lighthouseofhope.org
Peace-First LutheranIn honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., is sponsoring a day of service, which includes a canned food drive through drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Canned and other nonperishable foods may be brought to the portico at the church for pickup. Everyone donating is eligible to enter a drawing for prizes donated by local Astoria businesses.
The day of service events are a joint effort of the Peace First Lutheran Church Anti-Racism Team and the Confirmation Class. All donations will be given to the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank.
For service information, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria. To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office at 503-325-6252 and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendan the Navigator Eastern Orthodox ChurchSt. Brendan the Navigator Eastern Orthodox Church is holding services this weekend at 820 Alameda Ave.
On Saturday evening, Catechism starts at 4 p.m., followed by Great Vespers at 5 p.m. Rev. Kevin Lein, rector, will hear confessions following Great Vespers.
Sunday Matins begin at 8:30 a.m., and are followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. A coffee hour follows.
Social distancing is required at all services and for coffee hour. Masks are required unless you have a condition that would keep you from wearing a mask, or if you are singing.
For information, go to orthodoxastoria.org or email stbrendan17@gmail.com
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria
