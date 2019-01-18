Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Seaside Community Eckankar HU Sing takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. Regardless of one’s beliefs or religion, anyone can sing HU (pronounced hue), an ancient name for God; it is for the spiritual upliftment of those who come, and is not directed to any other purpose. For information, call Seann Valen at 503-717-5485, email axcess49@gmail.com or go to eckankar.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Grace Episcopal
A Concert for Two is being presented at 3 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave. Ray Utterback and Vincent Centeno are playing pieces on the piano and the Kimball organ, which was dedicated in 1905. There is no cost for admission, but donations will be gratefully accepted for the Grace Organ Fund.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
The St. Mary, Star of the Sea parish office is closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and reopens Tuesday.
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts guest speaker Fred Reimer at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “Understanding the Holy Spirit,” taken from John 16:13-16. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
