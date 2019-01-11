Interfaith Partnership
SEASIDE — The South County Interfaith Partnership meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Riley’s Restaurant, 1104 S. Holladay Drive, to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. On Sunday, Rev. Kit Ketcham’s topic is “White Fragility Decoded: How Defensiveness Can Undermine Our Commitment to Equality.” Religious education for the children follows the “Moment with the Children” near the beginning of the service. After the service, the monthly potluck lunch is held at the Astoria Masonic Temple, 1572 Franklin Ave. All are welcome.
For information, go to pacuuf.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
The annual Roe v. Wade Memorial and March is being held at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion. Speakers include Archbishop Alexander Sample and “Becky” from Stand-UpGirl.com
A van has been donated by Sundial Travel, and leaves at 11 a.m. from the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative rear parking lot, 1905 Exchange St. The cost is $15 per person for a sack lunch (indicate any dietary restrictions), water and gas. The van returns at approximately 7 p.m.
Checks or cash need to be dropped off at the St. Mary, Star of the Sea parish office at 1465 Grand Ave. For questions, or to sign up, call Kathleen Hudson at 503-861-2802. Call early to reserve a spot, as space is limited.
A pro-life novena is at 7 p.m. each night at St. Mary, Star of the Sea church from Monday through Jan. 22. All are welcome.
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., continues its series of guest speakers by hosting Ken Tipps at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “The Savior from the Tree Stumps,” taken from Isaiah 11:1.
The church is nondenominational. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
Welcome to the discussion.
