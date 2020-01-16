Community HU singSEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach CommunityCANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Grace EpiscopalA “Music Old and New” concert, featuring music from six centuries, is being presented at 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave.
Organist Ray Utterback leads the program, playing works by well-known composers from each century. The church’s resident organist, Vincent Centeno, and soprano Berenice Jones-Centeno, are also participating in the concert, representing composers of the 18th and the 19th centuries.
Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted for the Grace Organ Fund. The Estey pipe organ at the church is over a century old; it was dedicated in 1905.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to www.graceastoria.org
