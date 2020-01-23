Grace EpiscopalAt Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., Sunday is Hunger Awareness Sunday. There is an ingathering at the 10 a.m. service for the hunger ministries at the church; both monetary and nonperishable food items are requested. Hearty soups and canned chili and corn are especially needed.
The 156th annual meeting is being held following the service. A meal is shared, then reports from the various ministries and committees are presented.
The first annual meeting was held in 1846, before the original church building was completed in 1867, where the Spexarth Building stands now. The congregation then moved to the present location where the first service was held on Easter in 1886.
A community dinner is served in the Parish Hall at 4 p.m. Sunday. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up and at 5 p.m. to clean up.
The annual books, media, art sale is Feb. 14 and 15. Donations of books, CDs, DVDs, are requested, and may be dropped off mornings, but no encyclopedias, Reader’s Digests, magazines or VHS tapes. Also requested are pieces of art.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
First LutheranThere is one worship service, which includes special revival music, at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. Following the service, the congregation holds the annual meeting and a luncheon.
