First Baptist
First Baptist Church of Astoria, 349 Seventh St., is starting an evening Good News Club for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade that will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. There is no cost for any child attending the club.
For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761 or go to fbcastoria.org
First Lutheran Church
Instead of the usual 8:30 and 11 a.m. worship services on Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., this Sunday there is only one service at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon and the congregation’s annual meeting.
Grace Episcopal
Grace Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., holds its 155th Annual Meeting on Sunday, beginning with a single 9 a.m. combined service.
Following the service there is a meal, and reports from the various ministries and committees are presented. The first annual meeting of Grace was held in 1846.
Sunday is also Hunger Awareness Sunday, and there is an ingathering at the service for the Hunger Ministries. Both monetary and nonperishable food items are requested; hearty soups, canned chili and corn are especially needed.
A Community Dinner is served in the Parish Hall at 4 p.m. Sunday. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up and at 5 p.m. to clean up.
The annual Books, Media, Art Sale is Feb. 8 and 9. Donations of books, CDs, DVDs and pieces of art are requested, and may be dropped off mornings. No encyclopedias, Readers’ Digests or VHS tapes accepted.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Astoria Church of Christ
The Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., hosts Dennis Daniels as its guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. His topic is “Prayer,” based on Philippians 4:5-7.
A Bible study is offered at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-3235.
