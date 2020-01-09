Crossroads CommunitySVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistThe Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The Rev. Tracy Springberry speaks on the topic “The Commanding Presence of Fear.” She serves the West Hills UU Fellowship in Portland.
There is religious education available during the service. The monthly potluck lunch is after the service, at the Astoria Masonic Lodge, 1572 Franklin Ave. All are welcome.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., celebrates Epiphany at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday. Epiphany is an opportunity to bring gifts to the service for those in need — such items as hats, gloves, socks and scarves — that will be taken to the Astoria Warming Center for distribution.
During coffee hour after the service, an Epiphany cake is served which contains hidden tokens representing love, faith, wealth and labor. The token recipients provide the cake next year.
The labyrinth is open for walking from 3 to 6 p.m.; a labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m., upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to www.graceastoria.org
