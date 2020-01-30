Common Ground Interspiritual FellowshipA purification service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is being held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service, not defined by any particular belief system, is intended for the spiritual but not religious, as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine EpiscopalSt. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach CommunityCannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Grace EpiscopalThe labyrinth at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. A labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m., upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
Grace Church is holding a Books & Brownies & Browsing Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15. Books of all kinds will be available; donations are needed and welcomed, and can be dropped off weekday mornings. Not wanted are encyclopedias, condensed magazines and VHS tapes.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
St. Brendan the NavigatorSt. Brendan the Navigator Eastern Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., announces its next services are on Saturday and Sunday.
Catechism is at 4 p.m. Saturday and is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Eastern Orthodox faith. Vespers begins at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Rev. Kevin Lien leads the congregation through Matins at 8:30 a.m. A baptism commences at 9 a.m.; Divine Liturgy is at 10 a.m.
A potluck is being served after Divine Liturgy in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to join in.
For questions, call Rev. Kevin Lien at 503-467-8360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.