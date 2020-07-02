TORONTO, Ohio — Sister Della Marie Doyle, a Seaside native, was elected the Reverend Mother of the Franciscan Sisters, Third Order Regular of Penance of the Sorrowful Mother in Toronto on June 6.
Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville celebrated her installation Mass on June 13. She will serve in this role until 2026.
Doyle was born the fifth of 12 children, and the oldest daughter. She graduated from Seaside High School in 1991, and still returns home each year to visit her family members, who live in the Seaside area.
For information, go to franciscansisterstor.org
Astoria Christian ChurchAstoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave., is reopening. A service is being held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday which includes music, fellowship, communion and a sermon by Pastor Jim Dewar from Acts 8, “Holy Hitchhiking: Welcoming Divine Interruptions!”
All public health procedures are being followed, and masks will be available.
Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., is celebrating Holy Eucharist on Sunday at both the 8 and 10 a.m. services. Face masks are mandatory for all services.
The later service, livestreamed on Facebook, features instrumental hymns played by Vincent Centeno. The link to this service, and others, is available at graceastoria.org
The Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; donations of boxed mashed potatoes are requested. Face masks are required. Community dinners have not yet resumed.
The Grace Church Office is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. For information, and the latest updates, go to the website or call 503-325-4691.
