Anchor Baptist ChurchThe congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria Church of ChristThe nondenominational Astoria Church of Christ, 692 12th St., holds a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required, and social distancing is in place. Families may sit together. For information, pick up a brochure from the container in front of the building or call 503-791-3235.
Astoria First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchOpen for worship on Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 1076 Franklin Ave. For livestream service information, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Common Ground Interspiritual FellowshipCommon Ground Interspiritual Fellowship holds a service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, via Zoom, which is open to all belief systems, including the spiritual but not religious. For information, go to cgifellowship.org. For the Zoom link, email info@cgifellowship.org
Grace Episcopal ChurchFor updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistA Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. For Zoom information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First LutheranPeace First Lutheran Church holds Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 725 33rd St. The 8:30 a.m. service is also streamed live at bit.ly/3rckrMd
Wednesday Bible Study is at 10:30 a.m. with noon-time prayers following at 565 12th St.
Church office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 503-325-6252, email office@peacefirstlutheran.com or go to peacefirstlutheran.com
Pioneer Presbyterian Church
WARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendan The Navigator Orthodox ChurchSt. Brendan The Navigator Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., holds Reader’s Vespers begining at 5 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, a Typica service is at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Feel free to bring a snack for the family for after the service.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria