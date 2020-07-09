LutheransThe councils of Peace Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church have scheduled two in-person informational meetings about the merger, and an online meeting, on July 19.
The schedule is as follows: 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St.; 3 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St.; and 5 p.m. on Zoom.
The team hopes to hold the meetings outside, weather permitting, with safe distancing. If necessary, additional meetings will be scheduled.
RSVP by calling the First Lutheran Church office 503-325-6252 or email flcastoria@gmail.com. RSVPs are needed to set up meeting locations for safety.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishSunday Mass at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave., can accommodate 75 parishioners at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., and at noon (Spanish).
Vigil Mass is at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis de Sales Mission, 867 Fifth Ave. in Hammond. To reserve a place, call 503-325-3671 or email office@stmaryastoria.com
The daily mass schedule is Tuesday and Friday at 9 a.m., Wednesday at 6 p.m., and Thursday at 6 p.m. in Hammond.
Face coverings are required for adults and children over the age of 12, and pews are marked with blue tape for social distancing.
Grace Episcopal ChurchFor updates, and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
