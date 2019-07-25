Grace Episcopal
Sunday is Hunger Awareness Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., with an ingathering for the church’s Hunger Ministries. Both monetary and nonperishable food items are requested. Cans of corn and chili, loaves of bread, can openers and meal helpers are especially needed.
The monthly Community Dinner is being served at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall. Those willing to help should come at 3 p.m. to set up and at 5 p.m. to clean up.
Donations are being accepted for the annual rummage sale, and may be dropped off at the church from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
For information, go to graceastoria.org
