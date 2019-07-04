Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
A Purification Service at Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship is held on the first Sunday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room of the Astoria First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. Use the 11th Street entrance.
This service is not defined by any particular belief system, and is especially intended for the “spiritual but not religious,” as well as those who draw from more than one faith tradition. For information, go to cgifellowship.org
St. Catherine Episcopal
NEHALEM — St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem, holds a Labyrinth walk from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the first Sunday of every month. All are welcome. For information, go to saintcatherineoregoncoast.org
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Grace Episcopal
The July Labyrinth is available for walking from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave. A labyrinth introduction is offered at 3 p.m. upon request. It takes an average of 30 minutes to complete the walk.
Grace offers an ecumenical Taizé Prayer & Song service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, consisting of simple repeated chants, periods of silence, prayers individual and communal and the lighting of candles. All are welcome.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Bethany Free Lutheran
Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., is offering a Vacation Bible School (VBS) from 9 a.m. to noon July 15 to 19. All children age 3 to those who have just completed sixth grade are welcome.
The VBS includes puppets, Bible lessons, music, crafts, games and snacks. There is no charge. For information, call 503-325-2925.
