Crossroads Community
SVENSEN — Crossroads Community Church, a Friends Fellowship, at 40618 Old Highway 30, is holding a Free Family Film Friday at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Come enjoy a film and fellowship. This event is always held the second Friday of the month. All are welcome. For information, call Shawn Leonard, pastor, at 503-949-5033.
Baha'is
SEASIDE — All are welcome to meet the Baha’is of the North Coast at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. Coffee and tea with donuts and cookies are being served. For information, email BahaisOfSeasideOregon@gmail.com
