Community HU sing
SEASIDE — A Sound Of Soul Event, Singing HU (Hue), an ancient name for God, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path Of Spiritual Freedom. For information, contact Seann Valen at eckcoast@gmail.com
Cannon Beach Community
CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., holds an Evensong service at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. All are welcome.
Evensong features Wes Warhmund (guitar, flute and clarinet) and meditative songs, Psalms, readings, candlelight and time for quiet reflection.
For information, call the church at 503-436-1222.
Grace Episcopal
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., hosts an art reception for Jane McGeehan at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. This exhibit of watercolors and acrylics can be viewed from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday until Aug. 9.
The annual Grace Rummage Sale takes place Aug. 15, 16 and 17. Donations are being accepted, and may be dropped off at the church from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
