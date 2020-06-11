Astoria Christian Church
The Astoria Christian Church has welcomed a new pastor, Jim Dewar, and his wife, Kim. After four years of ministry in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and a stint driving a school bus in San Antonio, Texas, the couple arrived in Astoria on April 1. The Dewars have three daughters and five grandchildren.
Dewar’s prior ministry experience includes 18 years with a church in Frederick, Maryland, and missionary work in Burma, Haiti and Sri Lanka, as well as domestically in Appalachia. He has seen first-hand how short-term, international mission trips make a difference in the lives of participants.
One of his strengths is teaching the Bible. During the pandemic, he posted mini-sermon videos on Facebook and YouTube set in various local locations, such as Dismal Nitch, Washington, the Astoria Bridge, the Astoria Column and Annie’s Saloon.
Astoria Christian Church, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, started with a group of nine adults. Dewar’s goals are to help the church attract younger members, expand the community outreach efforts already under way and collaborate with other churches and ministries.
Communities in PartnershipSEASIDE — Interfaith group Spiritual Communities in Partnership meets to foster better understanding among faith practitioners and to nurture one another in spirit. All faiths are welcome. For information, call Ann Souvenir at 503-738-0200.
