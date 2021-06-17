Anchor Baptist ChurchThe congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian ChurchFor service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist ChurchA citywide Astoria Vacation Bible School takes place from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through June 25, at Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St., for ages 3 to fifth grade. This year’s theme is “Rocky Railway.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a cap of 48 children, or four groups of 12 per group.
There is no on-site registration this year. To register, or for information, go to fbcastoria.org/vbs or call the church office at 503-325-1761.
First Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds an in-person worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing is practiced, face coverings are required and hand sanitizers are available. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service.
Astoria First United Methodist ChurchFor livestream service information and updates, email the church office at office@unitedmethodistastoria.org or call 503-325-5454.
Grace Episcopal ChurchFor updates, food pantry hours and in-person and livestream service information, call the church at 503-325-4691, email graceastoria4691@gmail.com or go to graceastoria.org or fb.me/Grace Astoria
Pacific Unitarian UniversalistA Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. For Zoom information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First LutheranOn June 17, 2015, members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, were the victims of a mass shooting; nine were killed, and several others were wounded.
In remembrance of the Emanuel Nine Commemoration and Day of Repentance, Peace First Lutheran Church is holding an open air prayer vigil today at 7 p.m. at 565 12th St. All are welcome.
For service information, go to astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources” or bit.ly/FLCAstoria. To receive a DVD of the services and bulletin, call the office and leave a message.
Pioneer Presbyterian ChurchWARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendan The Navigator Orthodox ChurchSt. Brendan The Navigator Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., is holding Great Vespers at 5 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, Matins begins at 8:30 a.m., and Divine Liturgy is at 10 a.m.
Both services are conducted by Rev. Kevin Lien. All are welcome. Social distancing is still required.
St. Mary, Star of the Sea ParishFor information about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hours, and service and livestreaming information at both the Astoria church and Hammond mission, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com or bit.ly/stmaryastoria