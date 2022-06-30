Anchor Baptist Church
The congregation meets at the Astoria Christian Church, 1151 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, the service starts at 1 p.m.; Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For information, email anchorbaptistastoria@gmail.com
Astoria Christian Church
For service information and updates, go to astoriachristian.org or bit.ly/AstoriaChristian, call 503-325-2591 or email AstoriaChristian@gmail.com
Astoria First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 349 Seventh St., holds a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service is also broadcast at fb.me/astoriafirstbaptist. There is also a Hispanic worship service, Iglesia Cristiana Vida en Cristo, that begins at 10 a.m. in the church basement.
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. There is no child care, but children are encouraged to join the service. For information, call the church office at 503-325-1761.
Astoria First Presbyterian Church
Astoria First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave., holds a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Clatsop Emergency Food Bank, in the basement at 1103 Grand, is open from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
The church office hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. For information, call 503-325-1702, email office@fpcastoria.org or go to business.facebook.com/fpcastoria
Astoria First United Methodist Church
Worship on Sundays is at 11:30 a.m. at 1076 Franklin Ave. For livestream service information, email the church at office@astoriaunitedmethodist.com or call 503-325-5454.
Bethany Free Lutheran Church
On Sundays at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and the service is at 11 a.m. “Glad Tidings” is at 8:40 a.m. on KAST 1370 AM.
On Mondays, confirmation is at 6 p.m.; Brown Bags is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and the Bethany Sewing Mission is at 10 a.m. Thursdays. The Women’s Missionary Federation meets at 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
For information, go to bethanyfree.com or call 503-325-2925.
Calvary Episcopal Church
SEASIDE — Calvary Episcopal Church, 503 N. Holladay Drive, offers the Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. For information, call 503-738-5773.
Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship
Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship holds a service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, via Zoom, which is open to all belief systems, including the spiritual but not religious. For information, go to cgifellowship.org. For the Zoom link, email info@cgifellowship.org
First Church of Christ, Scientist
Sunday morning services and Sunday school at the Christian Science Church, 632 11th St., are held at 10 a.m.; enter on 11th Street.
Wednesday evening testimony meetings are at 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend by phone can get details by calling 971-320-0294.
The Reading Room hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, except holidays; enter on Franklin Avenue.
Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., holds a single Sunday service at 10 a.m., also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
There are weekday evening prayer services at 5 p.m., and on Wednesdays the service includes contemplative music by Jennifer Goodenberger, which is livestreamed.
The Grace Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Church office hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For information, call 503-325-4691 or go to graceastoria.org
Olney Community Church
The non-denominational Olney Community Church, 89351 Oregon Highway 202, meets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for breakfast. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., and the worship service is at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
A Wednesday prayer meeting is at 2 p.m. For information, call the church at 503-325-3394, or Ed Hortsch, pastor, at 503-791-4475.
Pacific Unitarian Universalist
The Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets in person at noon Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave. The sanctuary entrance is on 11th Street between Grand and Harrison avenues. The service is also held via Zoom; for information, go to pacuuf.org
Peace First Lutheran
Peace First Lutheran Church holds Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 725 33rd St. The 8:30 a.m. service is also streamed live at bit.ly/3rckrMd
Wednesday Bible study is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., with noontime prayers following the first session, at 565 12th St. For Bible study Zoom links, email the church office.
Church office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 503-325-6252, email office@peacefirstlutheran.com or go to peacefirstlutheran.com
Pioneer Presbyterian Church
WARRENTON — For service information, call the church at 503-861-2421 or go to pioneerchurchpcusa.org
St. Brendon the Navigator Orthodox Church
St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church, 820 Alameda Ave., holds Vespers is at 5 p.m. Saturday. Light snacks follow in the Community Hall.
On Sunday, Rev. Sergey Kakorin, priest-in-charge, leads the congregation through Matins beginning at 8:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy begins at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck in the Community Hall.
Masks are optional. For questions, or to learn more about the Orthodox faith, contact Kakorin at 360-904-7794 or sergeykakorin@gmail.com or go to orthodoxastoria.org
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish
For information about services at both the Astoria church or the Hammond Mission, or about the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, call 503-325-3671, email office@stmaryastoria.com or go to stmaryastoria.com