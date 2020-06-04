Astoria Citywide Vacation Bible SchoolDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Astoria Citywide Vacation Bible School goes online at 10 a.m. from June 22 to June 26 via a Facebook video feed. The theme is St. Paul’s journey to Athens. This is a free program available for children age 3 to sixth grade. T-shirts and a craft kit are available on a first come, first served basis.
To register, and for details, send an email (including the number of children, their ages and T-shirt sizes) to pastor@fbcastoria.org. For information, call 503-325-1761.
First LutheranFirst Lutheran Church in Astoria offers online worship services on YouTube, Facebook and astoriafirstlutheran.com under “Worship & Music/Videos & Resources.” For those with no access to the Internet, a DVD of the services, with the bulletin, can be obtained by calling 503-325-6252 and leaving a message.
