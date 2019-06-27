Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
A Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. The discussion leader is Dave Ambrose; the topic is: “How do we bridge our political divide? What do we have in common? How do we broach our differences?”
The final part of the service is a short native drumming demonstration to kick off efforts to assist in fundraising for the Annual Canoe Journey of the Coastal Salish People.
After the service, homemade fry bread with trimmings is being served.
St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox
St. Brendan the Navigator Orthodox Church is holding services the weekend of July 6 and 7 at 820 Alameda Ave.
On July 6, Great Vespers begins at 5 p.m.; on July 7, Matins begins at 8:30 a.m., and Divine Liturgy begins at 10 a.m. A potluck takes place after Divine Liturgy in the Fellowship Hall.
Rev. Kevin Lien, priest-in-charge, serves both days. All are welcome.
