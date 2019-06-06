Pacific Unitarian Universalist
A Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service is being held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St.
This is PRIDE Sunday. Christina Mae Ketcham, Tessa James Scheller, and the Rev. Kit Ketcham are speaking on the topic “Crises in the Q Community.” The Lower Columbia Q Center’s Q Choir will sing. All are welcome.
The last potluck until fall starts at 11 a.m., after the service, with the congregation sharing a barbecue with their Q friends. Barbecue is provided; all are asked to bring side dishes to round out the meal.
Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., celebrates the Day of Pentecost on Sunday at a single 10 a.m. service. Those attending are reminded to wear red.
The eighth annual Jean Barney Art Show opens with a reception at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with awards being presented at noon. Named after local art teacher Jean Barney, this show features local artists. The exhibit is available for viewing from 9 a.m. to noon on weekday and Sunday mornings, and runs through July 9.
Grace Church offers an ecumenical Taizé Prayer and Song Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with local musicians and the Taizé choir. All are welcome.
For information, call the church at 503-325-4691, or go to graceastoria.org
Community Vacation Bible School
Five area churches have combined to create the Astoria Community Vacation Bible School, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 to 27, and is open to ages 3 to sixth grade. The cost is $15 for one student or $25 per family.
This year’s theme is “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus.” The week is filled with learning new songs, skits, arts, crafts, games and Bible stories, with a special celebration at the beach at 5 p.m. June 28.
For information, and to register, go the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria website, fpcastoria.org, or call or check all of the participating church websites for a link to the registration form. The deadline to register online is June 14; registration in person is June 24.
The churches sponsoring this annual event are: First Baptist Church of Astoria, First Presbyterian Church of Astoria, Peace Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church.
